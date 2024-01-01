Yogi Caves

Pashupatinath

At the north end of the ghats, visible from across the river, are a series of yogi's caves in use since medieval times and still used today by meditators.

Nearby Pashupatinath attractions

1. Lingam with Shiva Face

0.06 MILES

At the northern end of the upper terrace on the east bank of the Bagmati River look for the interesting lingam with the Shiva face.

2. Viewpoint

0.06 MILES

This hilltop spot offers bird's eye views over the otherwise off-limits Pashupatinath Temple. Look for the enormous golden trident on the northern side of…

3. Nandi Statue

0.07 MILES

From the main gate on the west side of the compound, you can view the mighty golden behind of an enormous brass statue of Nandi, Shiva’s bull. Inside the…

4. Shiva Shrines

0.09 MILES

Two footbridges cross the Bagmati in front of the Pashupatinath Temple, entering a garden of stone terraces covered in dozens of small Shiva shrines…

5. Bachhareshwari Temple

0.1 MILES

Between the two groups of ghats on the west bank of the Bagmati is this small, 6th-century temple, decorated with Tantric figures, skeletons and erotic…

6. Pashupatinath Temple

0.1 MILES

Undiminished by the earthquake, the pagoda-style Pashupatinath Temple was constructed in 1696, but has been a site of Hindu and Buddhist worship for far…

7. Gorakhnath Temple

0.11 MILES

Continuing left at the top of the hill will take you to the towering red-and-white shikhara (temple with tall corn cob–like spire) of the Gorakhnath…

8. Ram Temple

0.11 MILES

This elaborately frescoed wooden temple is often thronged by visiting sadhus, especially during the Maha Shivaratri Festival.