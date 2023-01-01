Continuing left at the top of the hill will take you to the towering red-and-white shikhara (temple with tall corn cob–like spire) of the Gorakhnath Temple, which survived the quake with minor damage. It is dedicated to the 11th-century yogi who founded the Shaivite monastic tradition and invented Hatha yoga.

Past the Gorakhnath Temple, the path drops down through the forest, passing the Mrigasthali Deer Park, which is a fitting blend of nature and religion, as Shiva is said to have frolicked here once in the shape of a golden deer.