At the northern end of the upper terrace on the east bank of the Bagmati River look for the interesting lingam with the Shiva face.
Lingam with Shiva Face
Pashupatinath
Nearby Pashupatinath attractions
0.03 MILES
This hilltop spot offers bird's eye views over the otherwise off-limits Pashupatinath Temple. Look for the enormous golden trident on the northern side of…
0.04 MILES
Two footbridges cross the Bagmati in front of the Pashupatinath Temple, entering a garden of stone terraces covered in dozens of small Shiva shrines…
0.06 MILES
At the north end of the ghats, visible from across the river, are a series of yogi's caves in use since medieval times and still used today by meditators.
0.07 MILES
Between the two groups of ghats on the west bank of the Bagmati is this small, 6th-century temple, decorated with Tantric figures, skeletons and erotic…
0.07 MILES
From the main gate on the west side of the compound, you can view the mighty golden behind of an enormous brass statue of Nandi, Shiva’s bull. Inside the…
0.07 MILES
This elaborately frescoed wooden temple is often thronged by visiting sadhus, especially during the Maha Shivaratri Festival.
0.08 MILES
Undiminished by the earthquake, the pagoda-style Pashupatinath Temple was constructed in 1696, but has been a site of Hindu and Buddhist worship for far…
0.09 MILES
Pashupatinath's ghats are often full of life and it's worth taking some time to absorb it all. Devotees ritually bathe in the dubious-looking waters of…