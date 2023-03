Right on the Ring Rd is this imposing stupa, the fourth largest in the Kathmandu area after Bodhnath, Swayambhunath and the Kathesimbhu Stupa near Thahiti Chowk. According to legend, the stupa was constructed by Charumati, the daughter of Ashoka, but it has been rebuilt numerous times, most recently in 2015, after damage from the Gorkha earthquake.

The spire is covered by brass plates and the surrounding courtyard has some graceful chaitya from the Licchavi period.