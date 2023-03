The junction of the Roshi and Pungamati rivers, just behind the Indreshwar Mahadev Temple, is covered by the shrines and statues of the Krishna Narayan Temple.

There are also temples to various incarnations of Vishnu here – the largest temple has roof struts depicting Vishnu as the carefree, flute-playing Krishna. Many of the shrines are embellished with Rana-era stucco-work.

As part of Hindu ceremony, bodies are burned here and the ashes sent downriver, a practice you may detect a long way off.