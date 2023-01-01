Chilanchu Vihara

Built in 1515, this stately stupa crowns the hilltop. The harmika (square tower) above the dome was painted a rich blue, but it was removed for repairs after the 2015 earthquake and had not been reinstated when we last visited. The main stupa is surrounded by a garden of chaitya and fronted by a giant dorje (thunderbolt) symbol. To get here, go behind the Lohan Dehar temple, take a left down the narrow passageway and follow the alleyway down to the stupa.