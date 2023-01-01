In the village of Chobar is (or was) the curious Adinath Lokeshwar Temple, originally built in the 15th century. The three-tiered Newari temple and its roof struts, walls and courtyard were adorned with hundreds of metal plates, cups, dishes, knives, ladles and ceremonial vessels, nailed there by newlyweds to ensure a happy married life. When we last visited, the temple was awaiting restoration after the 2015 quake, but the courtyard was still adorned with utensils.

The temple is sacred to both Hindus and Buddhists, and in front is an octagonal stone shikhara temple fronted by a gilded dorje symbol. A tangle of lanes leads off the square in front of the temple to the main part of the village and a small Tibetan Buddhist monastery.