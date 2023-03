With hands folded in a prayer position, the bronze statue of King Bhupatindra Malla sits atop a column in front of the Vatsala Durga Temple. The statue was created in 1699 and similar statues were erected in the Durbar Sqs of Kathmandu and Patan. Both of the latter collapsed in 2015; Patan's was restored, but Kathmandu's was awaiting restoration at the time of research.

Bhupatindra was the best known of the Malla kings of Bhaktapur, and contributed to much of the architecture in town.