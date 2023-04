'Chyasilin' refers to the eight-cornered roof of this pavilion. It was rebuilt in 1990 using old photos and paintings and components from the original building, which was destroyed in the 1934 earthquake. With modern steel-frame technology underpinning it, it survived the 2015 earthquake. The original was used to receive royal guests, the upper floor used as a viewing platform during festivals, and at least once it was the venue of a poetry competition.