This impressive collection of chaitya, Shiva statues, Shaivite shrines and lingam in the town's southeast includes what could well be the two largest Shiva lingam (in equally large yoni) in Nepal. The site was damaged in the 2015 quake, but most structures are still standing. Through the archway are more statues beside the stinking confluence of rivers at Hanuman Ghat. Note the exquisitely carved images of Ganesh, Sakyamuni, Ram and Sita, Hanuman and Vishnu/Narayan, reclining on a bed of snakes.

Hindu yogis often come here to meditate.