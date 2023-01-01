Southeast of Potters' Sq and above the river is the wide open square of Khalna Tole, the setting for the spectacular Bisket Jatra festival. Many flanking houses were damaged in the 2015 earthquake, but restoration work is under way. In the middle of the square, note the huge stone yoni where the giant lingam is erected during the festival. You may have to pick your way through mountains of drying rice and grain to get here.

Just south of the bridge, past an orange Hanuman statue on the riverbank is the campus of the Kathmandu University Department of Music, where the sound of traditional music wafts over the peaceful ornamental gardens.

Across the river are the modern cremation plinths at Chuping Ghat.