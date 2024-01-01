The original Fasidega Temple was ruined in the 1934 quake, and its replacement was notable more as a landmark than for any great architectural merit. The temple was destroyed in the 2015 earthquake. All that remains is its six-level plinth with pairs of guardian statues of elephants, lions and cattle.
Fasidega Temple
Bhaktapur
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.31 MILES
The first stupa at Boudhanath was built sometime after AD 600, when the Tibetan king, Songtsen Gampo, converted to Buddhism. In terms of grace and purity…
8.99 MILES
The Swayambhunath Stupa is one of the crowning glories of Kathmandu Valley architecture. This perfectly proportioned monument rises through a whitewashed…
7.75 MILES
Kathmandu's royal palace, known as the Hanuman Dhoka, was originally founded during the Licchavi period (4th to 8th centuries AD), but the compound was…
6.4 MILES
This unique Buddhist monastery is just north of Durbar Sq. It was allegedly founded in the 12th century, and it has existed in its current form since 1409…
0.03 MILES
The magnificent Golden Gate is a visual highlight of Durbar Sq. Set into a bright red gatehouse surrounded by white palace walls, the fabulous golden…
7.76 MILES
The long, rectangular courtyard of the Itum Bahal is the largest bahal (Buddhist monastery courtyard) in the old town and remains a haven of tranquillity…
0.07 MILES
You should be able to see the sky-high rooftop of the Nyatapola Temple long before you reach Taumadhi Tole. With five storeys towering 30m above the…
7.57 MILES
The beautifully restored Swapna Bagaicha (Garden of Dreams) remains one of the most serene and beautiful enclaves in Kathmandu. It's two minutes' walk and…
Nearby Bhaktapur attractions
0.02 MILES
Depending on what theory you subscribe to, this pair of massive, curly haired stone lions are either guarding the Royal Palace or the site of a long lost…
0.02 MILES
The attractive 17th-century stone Siddhi Lakshmi Temple stood by the southeastern corner of Bhaktapur palace until it collapsed in the 2015 earthquake…
0.02 MILES
East of the Golden Gate is this palace featuring 55 intricately carved wooden windows stretching along its upper level.
0.02 MILES
Inside Bhaktapur's Royal Palace grounds, this 17th-century water tank is used for the ritual immersion of the idol of Taleju. The pool is encircled by a…
0.03 MILES
This temple, built in 1553 is one of the most sacred temples in Bhaktapur. It is inside the Royal Palace grounds, accessed via Mul Chowk. Only Hindus can…
0.03 MILES
'Chyasilin' refers to the eight-cornered roof of this pavilion. It was rebuilt in 1990 using old photos and paintings and components from the original…
0.03 MILES
As you enter the Royal Palace complex there are two enormous war drums, which were used to rouse the city in the event of attack. They are hard to see…
0.03 MILES
The magnificent Golden Gate is a visual highlight of Durbar Sq. Set into a bright red gatehouse surrounded by white palace walls, the fabulous golden…