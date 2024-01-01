Fasidega Temple

Bhaktapur

LoginSave

The original Fasidega Temple was ruined in the 1934 quake, and its replacement was notable more as a landmark than for any great architectural merit. The temple was destroyed in the 2015 earthquake. All that remains is its six-level plinth with pairs of guardian statues of elephants, lions and cattle.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nepal, Kathmandu Valley, Bodhnath Stupa, the Buddha's eyes and prayer flags viewed at twilight with decorative lights

    Boudhanath Stupa

    5.31 MILES

    The first stupa at Boudhanath was built sometime after AD 600, when the Tibetan king, Songtsen Gampo, converted to Buddhism. In terms of grace and purity…

  • Swayambhunath stupa in Kathmandu

    Swayambhunath Stupa

    8.99 MILES

    The Swayambhunath Stupa is one of the crowning glories of Kathmandu Valley architecture. This perfectly proportioned monument rises through a whitewashed…

  • Nepal, Kathmandu, View of Hanuman dhoka temple. (Photo by: JTB/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)

    Hanuman Dhoka

    7.75 MILES

    Kathmandu's royal palace, known as the Hanuman Dhoka, was originally founded during the Licchavi period (4th to 8th centuries AD), but the compound was…

  • Hiranya Varna Mahavihar (The Golden Temple) buildings exterior in a sunny day in Lalitpur city, Nepal.

    Golden Temple (Kwa Bahal)

    6.4 MILES

    This unique Buddhist monastery is just north of Durbar Sq. It was allegedly founded in the 12th century, and it has existed in its current form since 1409…

  • Golden gate at Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Kathmandu Valley, Nepal.

    Golden Gate

    0.03 MILES

    The magnificent Golden Gate is a visual highlight of Durbar Sq. Set into a bright red gatehouse surrounded by white palace walls, the fabulous golden…

  • Itum Bahal.

    Itum Bahal

    7.76 MILES

    The long, rectangular courtyard of the Itum Bahal is the largest bahal (Buddhist monastery courtyard) in the old town and remains a haven of tranquillity…

  • Nyatapola Temple, the tallest monument within the city and the tallest temple of Nepal.

    Nyatapola Temple

    0.07 MILES

    You should be able to see the sky-high rooftop of the Nyatapola Temple long before you reach Taumadhi Tole. With five storeys towering 30m above the…

  • Kathmandu,Nepal, 04.12.2018 - Garden of Dreams.; Shutterstock ID 1147311047; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Garden of Dreams

    7.57 MILES

    The beautifully restored Swapna Bagaicha (Garden of Dreams) remains one of the most serene and beautiful enclaves in Kathmandu. It's two minutes' walk and…

View more attractions

Nearby Bhaktapur attractions

1. Stone Lions

0.02 MILES

Depending on what theory you subscribe to, this pair of massive, curly haired stone lions are either guarding the Royal Palace or the site of a long lost…

2. Siddhi Lakshmi Temple

0.02 MILES

The attractive 17th-century stone Siddhi Lakshmi Temple stood by the southeastern corner of Bhaktapur palace until it collapsed in the 2015 earthquake…

3. 55 Window Palace

0.02 MILES

East of the Golden Gate is this palace featuring 55 intricately carved wooden windows stretching along its upper level.

4. Naga Pokhari

0.02 MILES

Inside Bhaktapur's Royal Palace grounds, this 17th-century water tank is used for the ritual immersion of the idol of Taleju. The pool is encircled by a…

5. Taleju Temple

0.03 MILES

This temple, built in 1553 is one of the most sacred temples in Bhaktapur. It is inside the Royal Palace grounds, accessed via Mul Chowk. Only Hindus can…

6. Chyasilin Mandap

0.03 MILES

'Chyasilin' refers to the eight-cornered roof of this pavilion. It was rebuilt in 1990 using old photos and paintings and components from the original…

7. War Drums

0.03 MILES

As you enter the Royal Palace complex there are two enormous war drums, which were used to rouse the city in the event of attack. They are hard to see…

8. Golden Gate

0.03 MILES

The magnificent Golden Gate is a visual highlight of Durbar Sq. Set into a bright red gatehouse surrounded by white palace walls, the fabulous golden…