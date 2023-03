Pakokku's mains Buddhist temple couldn't be any different to the often staid and zestless temple ruins of Bagan. Built by King Alaungsithu some 800 years ago (but much rebuilt since), everything here pops, dazzles and glitters. Much of the interior is covered in tens of thousands of tiny glass tiles that reflect the light. There's a small and fairly uninspiring museum (free) at the far end of the large courtyard.