Dayet Aoua is surrounded by woodlands in an area notably rich in bird life. The lake is a popular picnic destination for families on weekends, but during the week you’ll get it largely to yourself. In summer the water all but dries up, and locals trot around the lake bed on horseback. At other times you can rent pedalos here, and year-round it makes a good bike circuit. From Ifrane, a one-way taxi costs about Dh250.

The lake attracts significant numbers of ducks and waders, including crested coot, woodpeckers, tree creepers and nuthatches, which flit among the trees around the southeastern end of the lake. Also keep an eye out for raptors, including booted eagles, black and red kites, and harriers.