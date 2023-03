This beautifully restored funduq (ancient caravanserai) now houses textile artisans, including women. There are tailors, thread bobbiners, tassel- and passementerie- makers, and embroiderers. Don't miss the second level. You can walk around and watch them work.

Look out for the weaver immediately next door. You'll notice his skein of wool hanging on a nail to denote his trade. Venture up the steep stairs to see the loom he made himself on which he produces shawls and blankets.