The Oued Aggaï flows through the centre of Sefrou's medina, opening the place up and giving it more of an airy feel than that of many old medinas. Although it's still a maze, there's not much to it so navigation is manageable; the best point of entry is the northerly Bab El Maqam. From here the flow of people will take you downhill past pastel-hued souq shops and a lively local produce market.