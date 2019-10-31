Eat
Chez Vittorio
Need a break from Moroccan food? Set the time machine for 1967 and head for this lovely place, which serves pizzas and pasta dishes over red tablecloths…
Compared to the sensory overload provided by the medina, the Ville Nouvelle can seem boring: very modern, but with little actually going on. But for most Fassis, the Ville Nouvelle is where it’s at and, far more interesting and progressive than crumbling Fez El Bali. In the past few years, huge amounts of money have been poured into the area, the benefits of which can best be seen along the long boulevard of Ave Hassan II, with its manicured lawns, palm trees, flower beds and fountains. This is the 'real' Morocco as much as any donkey-packed lane in the old city. That said, Fez's Ville Nouvelle still lacks the panache of its equivalents in Marrakesh and Casablanca, and there's very little of interest here for visitors.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ville Nouvelle.
Eat
Need a break from Moroccan food? Set the time machine for 1967 and head for this lovely place, which serves pizzas and pasta dishes over red tablecloths…
Eat
Duck lovers, take note: the foie gras and confit on the menu at this little bistro come from the owner's own poultry farm. There's also a range of fresh…
Eat
To spy on the city's high-style set, head here: they all look fabulous against the minimalist gray interior. The menu skews European (pasta, duck confit,…
Eat
In the Ville Nouvelle and in need of fresh fruit and veggies, spices, nuts, olives or dates? Check out the central market, a lovely art nouveau…
Eat
Hidden behind thick wooden doors, this place exudes more traditional charm than just about any other restaurant in the Ville Nouvelle. The red plaster…
Eat
Several places seem to run together in a busy row of streetside tables and chairs here. Chicken Mac is the last one away from Place Florence, and quickly…
Eat
Self-caterers and anyone interested in a Moroccan take on the hypermarché can find everything they need at this sprawling place on the ground floor of the…