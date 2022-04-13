Monkeys and fragrant cedar forest trails are what draw visitors to Azrou, but the town itself is a thoroughly unhurried, relaxing spot in which to wind down if you're feeling frazzled after too many big cities. It's an important Berber market centre deep in the Middle Atlas, with a shaggy mane of woods and high meadows that burst into flower every spring.

Azrou (Great Rock) takes its name from the isolated outcrop marking the town’s western boundary. The big Ennour mosque, beautifully finished with local cedar, provides another handy landmark. Azrou's petite medina is most easily accessible from the south side of Place Mohammed V and is a refreshing place to wander without hassle.