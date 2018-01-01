Welcome to Mahahual
Tourism has brought a few tacky shops and gringo-bars to the north side of town. If that's not you, go south towards Xcalak and you'll have no problem finding your own private beach with sugar-white sand.
There's great diving and snorkeling here, and there's just enough nightlife along the beachfront malecón (waterfront promenade) to keep you entertained.
Top experiences in Mahahual
Amazing hotels and hostels
Mahahual activities
Calakmul Biosphere Reserve from Costa Maya
Your tour begins with hotel pickup in Mahahual or Bacalar. You'll board a vehicle and start a 3-hour drive to Calakmul. Once there, you'll enjoy a 3.5-hour visit. Admire the wonderful flora and fauna surrounding the archaeological zone and maybe spot endemic birds or deer. You'll have a chance to climb the Great Pyramid and, from there, get a 360-degree view of the entire area. Learn about the importance of this site and how it served the Maya civilization during the Classic period. There are more than 6,500 structures here and the site has already been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. You will then have time to eat lunch and then board a vehicle back to Bacalar or Mahahual where you will be dropped-off at your hotel.
Best of Central America
From ancient ruins to active volcanoes, get off the beaten track and discover extraordinary Central America – on a shoestring. Make sure your passport has space because this exciting 33-day trip hits most of Central America, as it covers tropical rainforests, volcanoes, colonial cities, and all the breathtaking scenery in between. Explore Indigenous Mayan villages and soak in the region's incredible culture. Our CEOs will ensure your accommodation and transportation are covered – so you can choose the activities and sights that interest you most – the adventure is yours to choose!
Mayan Sun–Northbound
Trek though jungle backdrops to Mayan ruins and chill out on white-sand beaches under the Caribbean sun. Check out Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico and experience the region’s diversity. Wander colonial Antigua’s cobblestone streets and shop for treasures before experiencing the natural beauty of Lake Atitlán, its Indigenous Mayan villages, and striking volcanoes. One of our most popular trips, this adventure offers natural wonders, excitement, and culture with enough time to socialize and do your own thing.