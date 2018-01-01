Welcome to Mahahual

Mahahual changed forever when the cruise ship dock was completed, and grows larger every year. Despite the (literally) boatloads of tourists, there's a lovely, relaxed, Caribbean vibe that you won't find further north, and it's the only spot in the Costa Maya that's large enough to support a diversity of sleeping and eating options, while still being right on the beach. Xcalak is tiny (and wants to stay that way); Bacalar is inland, next to a lagoon not the open sea. Many feel it's just right. At least for now.

