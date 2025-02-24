Forget what you think you know about Mexico's Pacific coast – this isn't just Cabo's playground of luxury resorts and all-inclusive margaritas. Beyond Baja, the Pacific unfurls in a wildly diverse stretch of coastline, where each region serves up a completely different vibe. In Nayarit, you'll find boho-chic surf towns like Sayulita and San Pancho, while farther south, the jungly shores of Oaxaca – home to laid-back Puerto Escondido, mystical Mazunte, and free-spirited Zipolite – offer a wilder, more off-the-grid feel.

Travelers often expect postcard-perfect beaches (which they'll find in spades), but what surprises them is how much more the coast offers – Indigenous cultures, fishing, culinary tradition and adventure. While hopping between hubs is doable, distances can be long; many of the best places demand a slower, more immersive approach. Pick a stretch of sand, sink into its rhythm and let Pacific Mexico's untamed beauty work its magic.

Puerto Vallarta isn't all beaches, head to the historic city for cobblestone streets and bustling nightlife. Shutterstock

1. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco

Best for a mix of city life, beaches and cultural experiences

A mix of a historic aesthetic and modern coastal energy, Puerto Vallarta is the capital of west coast Mexico. Sure, come for the sun and the Malecón’s oceanfront experience, but stay because the city still feels like what anyone might imagine old Mexico to be, with its cobblestone streets, terracotta-tiled rooftops and bougainvillea-draped balconies. The Zona Romántica is especially evocative of it, only with a thriving LGBTQ+ scene, top-notch street food and a nightlife that begs for beachside recovery days. Try crispy fish tacos at Marisma Fish Taco, sip tequila at El Tasting Room Bar & Liquor Store and splurge on dinner at riverfront Tintoque.

Venture beyond the famous Playa Los Muertos, and you'll find lesser-known beaches like Playa Colomitos, a tiny cove only accessible by boat or jungle hike. For a different perspective, take a water taxi to Yelapa, a car-free beach town where time slows to a crawl and your biggest decision is whether to sway in a hammock or hike to a waterfall.

But Puerto Vallarta isn't just about beaches. Head into the Sierra Madre for zip-lining over the canopies or visit the Vallarta Botanical Gardens, where orchids and butterflies steal the show. Meanwhile, a trip to Islas Marietas, famous for its hidden beach inside a crater, makes for a fantastic day on the water.

Planning Tip: The town's bay, Bahia de Banderas, is a whale-watching paradise from December to March, with humpbacks putting on acrobatic displays just offshore.

Saylita is a great spot for surfing. Roaming Pictures/Shutterstock

2. Sayulita and San Pancho, Nayarit

Best for surfing and wellness retreats

Sayulita and San Pancho are like two sides of the same sun-drenched coin – neighbors along the Riviera Nayarit, but each with its own personality. Sayulita is the life of the party, a buzzy surf town where colorful papel picado flutters overhead and the main plaza hums with street musicians and artisans selling Huichol crafts. The waves here are beginner-friendly, making it a hotspot for surf lessons, but if you head past the crowds at the main beach, you'll find Playa de los Muertos, a quiet cove tucked behind the town's small cemetery. And while the town's energy is infectious (and honestly a little chaotic thanks to the sheer volume of tourists that have caught on over the years), a hike up Monkey Mountain ends with rewarding jungle views and a much-needed breather from the action. When you need to refuel, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to restaurants in Sayulita, but don't leave without an overstuffed burrito from Burrito Revolution.

San Pancho, just a 10-minute drive north, is Sayulita's laid-back, artsy sibling. The beach is wilder, the vibe slower, and the community tight-knit – anchored by Entreamigos, a nonprofit cultural center housed in a repurposed warehouse. Here, sustainability and creativity take center stage, from the recycled art installations to the lively music scene that spills into the streets at night. San Pancho sunsets are legendary, best enjoyed with a cold beer on the beach or from the terrace of El Gallo, a tucked-away mezcal bar.

San Pancho is an ideal laid-back, beach town escape. Shutterstock

3. Barra de Navidad, Jalisco

Best for quiet beaches and fishing

Barra de Navidad sneaks up on you. One minute, you're thinking, "Just a quick stop," and the next, you're rearranging your plans because it is just too good to leave. This sleepy little beach town on Jalisco's Costalegre isn't trying to be anything other than what it is – laid-back, a little scruffy around the edges and full of charm. Barra doesn't do all-inclusive resorts or high-rise hotels; instead, find quirky beachfront inns, taco stands with fresh fish or al pastor and friendly locals who will happily point you toward the best spot for an ice-cold cerveza at sunset. Grab a seat at Capris Sunset Bar for one of the best sunset views.

If you're itching for some adventure, hop on a boat across the lagoon to Isla Navidad, for a day at the resort's golf course or just soak up the sun on quieter stretches of sand. Barra is a solid base for sport fishing — deep-sea charters leave regularly for marlin, dorado, and sailfish, and even if you're not an angler, the fresh catch at the local seafood joints is reason enough to appreciate the haul. Rent a paddle board and explore the lagoon, keeping an eye out for herons, pelicans and the occasional crocodile lurking in the mangroves.

Planning Tip: Drive north to La Manzanilla, where you can check out the crocodile sanctuary, sip a mezcal at a beachfront palapa (a structure with a palm leaf roof), or join a yoga class with an ocean view. Keep going for the beaches of Tenacatita and Boca de Iguanas, make a trip to the state of Colima to see the ever-smoking Volcán de Fuego or wander through the whitewashed streets of Comala.

Explore the seemingly untouched coastline of Tracones. David Paniagua Guerra/Shutterstock

4. Troncones, Guerrero

Best for surfing and eco-tourism

Tucked along Guerreros' wild coast, about 40 minutes north of Zihuatanejo, Troncones still feels undiscovered. The waves here are world-class, drawing surfers in search of uncrowded breaks at spots like La Saladita, known as “mirror Malibu" for its long, peeling lefts. But even if you've never touched a surfboard, there's still plenty to do: horseback rides along the golden, driftwood-strewn beach at sunset, yoga sessions in open-air studios overlooking the waves and lazy afternoons watching sea turtles shuffle across the sand. Order beachfront tacos at Restaurant Johnny, sip cocktails at Costa Brava and don't miss the smoothies and burgers at Cafe Pacifico.

Kayak through the mangroves of Troncones Estuary, where herons and egrets glide through the still water, or head inland to the caves of Majahua for a cooling dip in underground pools. If you're feeling adventurous, the nearby Sierra Madre foothills are laced with hiking trails.

Spend the day enjoying the soft sand of Playa La Ropa. Getty Images/Gallo Images

5. Zihuatanejo, Guerrero

Best for swimming, seafood, and a quietly cool coastal town

Zihuatanejo has the laid-back, salt-tinged charm of a classic fishing village wrapped in just the right amount of low-key luxury. While nearby Ixtapa went all-in on high-rise resorts, Zihua (as the locals call it) stayed true to its roots. The heart of town is its waterfront paseo, where fishermen still haul in the day's catch at the pier, and street musicians provide the soundtrack for evening strolls. Playa La Ropa is the star here, a sweeping bay of soft, golden sand where you can float in bathtub-warm water, kayak to hidden coves or sip a cold Victoria under the shade of a thatched palapa. For something wilder, head over to the Playa Las Gatas, accessible only by boat or a rocky footpath.

Zihuatanejo is for travelers who love the romance of a beach town that hasn't lost its spirit. It's small enough to feel intimate but big enough to keep you busy, whether that means hiking up to El Mirador for a sunset view, diving Morros de Potosi or sailing out for a deep-sea fishing trip. You can spend the day on the untamed beaches of Playa Larga, go surfing or take a boat tour through the Barra de Potosi lagoon.

Stroll the long and stunning beaches of Mazatlan. Shutterstock

6. Mazatlan, Sinaloa

Best for historic architecture, nightlife and long beach walks

Mazatlan is where old-world Mexico and a buzzing coastal city collide. Its historic center, the beautifully restored Centro Historico, feels like a time capsule of 19th-century grandeur, with pastel-hued mansions, wrought-iron balconies and the lively Plaza Machado, where musicians and street performers bring the square to life. But this isn't just a city with strong ties to the past – Mazatlan is home to the longest malecón (stone esplanade) in Mexico, stretching nearly 13 miles along the Pacific, perfect for biking, people-watching or soaking in the golden hour views. If you're up for a challenge, hike up to the El Faro lighthouse (one of the highest lighthouses in the world) for a sweeping panorama of the coastline and the offshore islands.

Mazatlan's beaches, like Playa Olas Altas and Playa Brujas, are favorites for surfers and sun-seekers, while the city's thriving arts scene means you can catch a live opera performance at the Angela Peralta Theater one night and sip craft beer in an industrial-chic bar the next. Savor shrimp aguachile (a marinated spice and citrus shrimp dish) at El Muchacho Alegre, try a craft beer at Tres Islas Brewery and grab a seat at El Presidio for dinner in a stunning courtyard setting.

The bohemian oasis of Todos Santos. Reed Kaestner/Getty Images

7. Todos Santos, Baja California Sur

Best for art, cocktails and surfing

This Baja California Sur oasis, officially a Pueblo Mágico, has long been a magnet for artists, surfers and free spirits drawn to its bohemian-meets-Baja energy. The town is a mix of historic architecture and modern-day cool, with colorful murals, art galleries and the legendary Hotel California (no, not the one from the Eagles song, but it sure plays up the mystery). The real magic, though, is just outside town – Playa Cerritos, one of the best surf beaches in Baja. It offers consistent waves for all levels, while the remote Playa Las Palmas feels like a secret paradise. Enjoy farm-to-table dining at Jazamango, fresh seafood at Oystera and cocktails at The Green Room.

Todos Santos is the perfect base for exploring the southern Baja Peninsula – La Paz and its impossibly blue waters are just an hour away, while the bustle of Cabo San Lucas is close enough for a day trip but far enough to keep the crowds at bay. If you're up for an adventure, hike the Punta Lobos trail for coastal views and a glimpse of the local fishing community in action.

Planning Tip: Between December and April, this stretch of coast is prime for whale watching, with gray whales migrating just offshore.

The beach at Puerto Escondido draws surfers, nomads and nightlife-lovers. Shutterstock

8. Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

Best for surfing, nightlife and beach lovers

Puerto Escondido was put on the map thanks to Zicatela Beach, home to the legendary Mexican Pipeline, where expert surfers ride waves that can tower more than 20ft. Even if you're not here to paddle out, watching the pros at sunrise with a coffee in hand is an experience. For a gentler ocean vibe, Playa Carrizalillo is a dreamy cove with turquoise waters perfect for beginner surfers and swimmers; just be prepared to descend a steep set of stairs to get there (and climb back up). If you want something even wilder, head to Laguna de Manialtepec at night, where the bioluminescent plankton make the water glow like liquid stars.

The atmosphere is laid-back but with an edge: equal parts backpacker haven, surf mecca and barefoot luxury. Puerto Escondido attracts everyone from digital nomads to adventure seekers, but it's still raw enough that you won't find (too many) resorts or over-polished beach clubs. Fuel up with a hearty breakfast at El Cafecito, tuck into regional Oaxacan classics at the women-run Las Juquileñas or have a Michelin-recommended meal at Almoraduz.

The crowd-free beaches of Zipolite, Oaxaca. Shutterstock

9. Zipolite & Mazunte, Oaxaca

Best for off-the-grid relaxation

Zipolite and Mazunte are sister beach towns just a stone's throw from the busier, more developed Puerto Escondido. Zipolite, Mexico's only officially recognized nude beach, is a bohemian hideaway where anything goes – whether that's yoga at sunrise, lazy afternoons in a hammock or stripping down for a dip in the wild Pacific. The surf here is no joke, with strong currents and powerful waves, so swimming requires caution. For a more serene ocean experience, Playa del Amor, a tucked-away cove at the eastern end of Zipolite, offers a more sheltered escape. At sunset, the whole town gathers at the beach, drinks in hand, to watch the sky turn molten gold.

Just down the road, Mazunte trades Zipolite's anything-goes energy for an eco-conscious and holistic ethos. This tiny beach town is best known for the National Mexican Turtle Center, a conservation facility dedicated to protecting sea turtles. For panoramic views, the Punta Cometa lookout is an absolute must. Mazunte is also a hub for yoga retreats and alternative healing.