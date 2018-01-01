Welcome to Izamal
The Izamal of today is a quiet provincial town, nicknamed La Ciudad Amarilla (the Yellow City) for the traditional golden-yellow buildings that spiral out from the center like a budding daisy. It’s easily explored on foot, and horse-drawn carriages add to the city’s charm.
Izamal City Tour with Carriage Ride from Merida
Begin your full-day tour with pickup from your hotel in Merida and head to the center of Izamal, a designated Pueblo Magico where the Convento de San Antonio de Padua is located. This Franciscan convent was built in 1553 atop Pap-Hol-Chac (House of Thunder), which was the tallest pre-Columbian pyramid in the city. Learn about the local history and admire the colonial architecture of its 75 arches as you stroll with your guide through the spacious atrium. See the town’s yellow-painted houses and browse for crafts from local artisans. Next, board an antique horse-drawn carriage and traverse the city’s cobblestone streets, stopping at the Pyramid of El Conejo and the Pyramid of Kinich Kakmó. Climb the 10-level structure, the tallest archaeological structure in the Yucatan, before feasting on a traditional Yucatecan lunch. Conclude your visit to Izamal with return transport to Merida.
2-Day Trip of Main Yucatan Attraction Including Ux
Day 1: 07:15am: Departure from your hotel lobby in Cancun. Drive to Uxmal via the highway and once you arrive, you will take a guided tour around the archaeological site with a professional bilingual tour guide. 1:30pm: Lunch in a nearby restaurant. 2:30pm: Drive to Merida for a tour of La Plaza Grande (main town square) and then check in at the hotel. Free afternoon. Day 2: 07:15am: Breakfast (not included). 08:30am: Check out and city tour of Merida before making your way to Izamal. Visit to the Convent of San Antonio de Padua from the 16th. Century. Visit to Chichen Itza where you will see the Castillo, the Observatory and the Ball Court. 2pm: Lunch time. 6:30pm: Return to Cancún.
Chichén Itzá, Cenote Ikkil, Izamal unforgettable experiences
Depart early from your Merida hotel and commence the journey to Chichen Itza in a comfortable and air-conditioned minivan. You will visit with a certificated guide, walking the ancient capital of the Mayan empire and discover the mysteries most significant in this arqueological site. Begin your tour in Great Plaza, hailed as the social and spiritual heart of the city. Continue to the Pyramid of Kukulcan and gaze upward at the iconic structure; marvel at the pyramid’s perfect symmetry. Venture within to lay eyes on the exceptional pre-Colombian Chac Mool sculpture. Next, See, too, the sacrificial Sacred Cenote, from which human skeletons and glittering jewelry were excavated. Next, follow your guide to an ancient collection of buildings constructed during the classical period; see the Temple of Warriors and the House of Mysterious Writings as your guide provides enrapturing explanations. Explore the site independently until you depart to go restaurant with typical food, Feast upon a delicious buffet of local dishes and special recipes, watching local performers dance to traditional folkloric music, (After that you'll visit a sinkhole that is very close, you can cool off with its crystal clear waters), then you'll visit Izamal, a beautiful colonial town founded in the mid-sixteenth century on the remains of an ancient Mayan city; its most important construction, the Conventual Assembly of Our Lady of Izamal, was built on the ruins of a Mayan shrine called Pap-hol-chac. you to conclude this tour boarding the minivan for the return journey to Merida. Your unforgettable moments in the mayan World
Amazing Izamal show light and sound
Izamal is a small city in the Mexican state of Yucatán, 72 km east of state capital Mérida, in southern Mexico.Izamal was continuously occupied throughout most of Mesoamerican chronology; in 2000, the city's estimated population was 15,000 people. Izamal is known in Yucatán as the Yellow City (most of its buildings are painted yellow) and the City of Hills (that actually are the remains of ancient temple pyramids).Five huge Pre-Columbian structures are still easily visible at Izamal (and two from some distance away in all directions). The first is a great pyramid to the Maya Sun god, Kinich Kak Moo (makaw of the solar fire face) with a base covering over 2 acres (8,000 m²) of ground and a volume of some 700,000 cubic meters. Atop this grand base is a pyramid of ten levels. To the south-east lies another great temple, called Itzamatul, and placed at the south of what was a main plaza, another huge building, called Ppap Hol Chak, was partially destroyed with the construction of a Franciscan temple during the 16th century. The south-west side of the plaza is partially limited by another pyramid, the Hun Pik Tok, and in the west lie the remains of the temple known as Kabul
Izamal & Show Light and Sound
Depart from your Merida hotel and commence the journey to Izamal in a comfortable and air-conditioned minivan. You will visit with a certificated guide, walking the ancient capital of the Mayan empire and discover the mysteries most significant in this cultural site. Begin your tour in Great Plaza, hailed as the social and spiritual heart of the city. After that see show light and sound. After that yo'll go back to Merida City.Izamal remains a place of pilgrimage within the Yucatán state, now for the veneration of Roman Catholic saints. Several saints statues at Izamal are said to perform miracles. An early colonial era statue of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception ("Our Lady of Izamal") is particularly venerated, and is the Yucatan state's patron saint. Your unforgettable moments in the mayan World
Amazing Izamal and Santa Barbara
Izamal remains a place of pilgrimage within the Yucatán state, now for the veneration of Roman Catholic saints. Several saints statues at Izamal are said to perform miracles. An early colonial era statue of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception ("Our Lady of Izamal") is particularly venerated, and is the Yucatan state's patron saint.The tourist stop of the cenotes of Santa Bárbara, where you will enjoy blue and crystalline waters that date back millions of years. To get to the cenotes, you will typically travel in a cart pulled by a horse on rails. In addition, you will enjoy a delicious Yucatecan meal accompanied by a drink