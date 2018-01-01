Chichén Itzá, Cenote Ikkil, Izamal unforgettable experiences

Depart early from your Merida hotel and commence the journey to Chichen Itza in a comfortable and air-conditioned minivan. You will visit with a certificated guide, walking the ancient capital of the Mayan empire and discover the mysteries most significant in this arqueological site. Begin your tour in Great Plaza, hailed as the social and spiritual heart of the city. Continue to the Pyramid of Kukulcan and gaze upward at the iconic structure; marvel at the pyramid’s perfect symmetry. Venture within to lay eyes on the exceptional pre-Colombian Chac Mool sculpture. Next, See, too, the sacrificial Sacred Cenote, from which human skeletons and glittering jewelry were excavated. Next, follow your guide to an ancient collection of buildings constructed during the classical period; see the Temple of Warriors and the House of Mysterious Writings as your guide provides enrapturing explanations. Explore the site independently until you depart to go restaurant with typical food, Feast upon a delicious buffet of local dishes and special recipes, watching local performers dance to traditional folkloric music, (After that you'll visit a sinkhole that is very close, you can cool off with its crystal clear waters), then you'll visit Izamal, a beautiful colonial town founded in the mid-sixteenth century on the remains of an ancient Mayan city; its most important construction, the Conventual Assembly of Our Lady of Izamal, was built on the ruins of a Mayan shrine called Pap-hol-chac. you to conclude this tour boarding the minivan for the return journey to Merida. Your unforgettable moments in the mayan World