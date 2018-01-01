Welcome to Calakmul
But visiting Calakmul is not just a historical experience, it's also an ecological one. Lying at the heart of the vast, untrammeled Reserva de la Biosfera Calakmul (which covers close to 15% of the state’s total territory), the ruins are surrounded by rainforest and seemingly endless canopy of vegetation. You might glimpse ocellated turkeys, parrots and toucans and more – around 350 bird species reside or fly through here. You'll no doubt see or hear spider and howler monkeys, too, but you're much less likely to spot a jaguar – one of five kinds of wildcat in the area.
Full-Day Tour to Calakmul Ruins And Reserve from Palenque
Your tour begins with hotel pickup in Palenque. You'll board a vehicle and start a 5-hour drive to Calakmul. Once there, you'll enjoy a 3.5-hour visit. Admire the wonderful flora and fauna surrounding the archaeological zone and maybe spot endemic birds or deer. You'll have a chance to climb the Great Pyramid and, from there, get a 360-degree view of the entire area. Learn about the importance of this site and how it served the Maya civilization during the Classic period. There are more than 6,500 structures here and the site has already been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. You will then have time to eat lunch and then board a vehicle back to Palenque City where you will be dropped-off at your hotel.