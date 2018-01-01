Mexico Colonial Jewels 4-Day Tour from Mexico City

Day 1: Toluca - Morelia (B)In the morning, following pickup from your hotel or Mexico City airport, you'll travel towards the colonial city of Morelia. On route, stop at Toluca where you will visit its Cathedral, the Cosmovitral, and the botanical garden or simply stroll through the Civic Plaza. Continue to the historical center of Morelia, considered one of the most beautiful cities in Mexico. You will visit the Governors Palace, the Main Square, the Candy Market and a gorgeous church named Capilla de Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe. Day 2: Michoacan - Guanajuato (B)Travel through the green state of Michoacan to Patzcuaro in order to visit it and cross the lake to the island of Janitzio, for panoramic views from the monument to Morelos. On the way, you'll visit the archaeological zone and the monastery at Tzin tzun tzan town. Continue to Guanajuato for an overnight stay. Day 3: San Miguel de Allende – Guanajuato (B)After breakfast, you will depart to San Miguel de Allende. This appealing colonial village features several unusual buildings such as the Parroquia de San Miguel, the Municipal Palace (formerly the Casa Consistorial), and the Casa de Mayorazgo de la Canal. Return to Guanajuato.Day 4: Guanajuato – Mexico City (B)Start the day with a walking tour of magical and historical downtown, considered a World Cultural Heritage Site by the UNESCO. The Juarez Theatre, the Church of our Lady of Guanajuato, the University, the Hidalgo Market and its legendary cobblestone streets full of stories are some of the highlights of this city. In the afternoon you will return to Mexico City and be dropped-off at your hotel or the airport.