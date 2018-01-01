Welcome to Toluca
The vast Plaza de los Mártires, with the cathedral and Palacio de Gobierno, marks the town center. Most of the action, however, is concentrated a block south in the pedestrian precinct ringed by arcos (archways). Shady Parque Alameda is three blocks west along Hidalgo.
Visit to Nevado de Toluca
Enjoy a unique experience visiting one of the most accessible volcanoes in the State of Mexico, where you will find one of the most beautiful natural scenery in Mexico: Nevado de Toluca. We will know crater of this extinct volcano, also called Xinantécatl, which reaches a height of 4,680 meters above sea level. The view that dominates a wide panorama, from the valley of Toluca and the Ajusco until the mountains of Veracruz and Oaxaca takes the breath. However, his greatest treasure is discovered in the crater. The contrast produced by the enormous colossal stones with the crystalline green and blue waters of the Sun and Moon lagoons is simply wonderful. (The snowfall in the area depends entirely on the weather) Its greatest treasure is discovered in the crater. The contrast produced by the enormous colossal stones with the crystalline green and blue waters of the Sun and Moon lagoons is simply wonderful. (The snowfall in the area depends entirely on the weather) Important: This tour is not available for pregnant women, hypertensive, diabetic, heart or lung patients, who suffer from a physical or motor disability, liver disease, nervous or with injury in bones and joints in general. Participation of children over 10 years old and young adults in good health and physical condition are suggested for long-term walking on diverse terraced terrain
Mexico Colonial Jewels 4-Day Tour from Mexico City
Day 1: Toluca - Morelia (B)In the morning, following pickup from your hotel or Mexico City airport, you'll travel towards the colonial city of Morelia. On route, stop at Toluca where you will visit its Cathedral, the Cosmovitral, and the botanical garden or simply stroll through the Civic Plaza. Continue to the historical center of Morelia, considered one of the most beautiful cities in Mexico. You will visit the Governors Palace, the Main Square, the Candy Market and a gorgeous church named Capilla de Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe. Day 2: Michoacan - Guanajuato (B)Travel through the green state of Michoacan to Patzcuaro in order to visit it and cross the lake to the island of Janitzio, for panoramic views from the monument to Morelos. On the way, you'll visit the archaeological zone and the monastery at Tzin tzun tzan town. Continue to Guanajuato for an overnight stay. Day 3: San Miguel de Allende – Guanajuato (B)After breakfast, you will depart to San Miguel de Allende. This appealing colonial village features several unusual buildings such as the Parroquia de San Miguel, the Municipal Palace (formerly the Casa Consistorial), and the Casa de Mayorazgo de la Canal. Return to Guanajuato.Day 4: Guanajuato – Mexico City (B)Start the day with a walking tour of magical and historical downtown, considered a World Cultural Heritage Site by the UNESCO. The Juarez Theatre, the Church of our Lady of Guanajuato, the University, the Hidalgo Market and its legendary cobblestone streets full of stories are some of the highlights of this city. In the afternoon you will return to Mexico City and be dropped-off at your hotel or the airport.