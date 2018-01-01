Welcome to San Luis Potosí
A great place to wander through, the city's historic core is made up of numerous plazas and manicured parks that are linked by attractive pedestrian streets. Although not as striking as Zacatecas or Guanajuato, and definitely lacking the magic of San Miguel de Allende, this lively city's cultural elegance is reflected in its delightful colonial architecture, impressive theater and numerous excellent museums.
Top experiences in San Luis Potosí
San Luis Potosí activities
Rafting in Tampaon River from Ciudad Valles
We will start the trip picking you up from your centrally located hotel in San Luis Potosi. Then we will drive for around 1 hour to get to Tampaon River. Your guide will be waiting for you at Tampaon River as they go in advance to set up of all the equipment for you. You will receive a 30-minute briefing and then start the tour. After arriving to the side of the river, you will get a personal flotation device class V imported from the US as well as a helmet and a paddle. Your guides will do the safety induction including all the basic instructions you might need to use during the downriver. After the safety induction, you all go to the boats and there you practice all the commands to be used while you paddle for 45 minutes on flat water enjoying the amazing landscape that Tampaon River has to offer us.You then enjoy a more adventurous portion of the river as you go down stronger rapids and feel the adrenaline. This portion will take about 2 to 2.5 hours. Once over, you will enjoy a delicious lunch at the edge of the river before heading back to Ciudad Valles arriving at approximately 5pm/5:30pm.