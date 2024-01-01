Complejo Cultural Los Pinos

Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec

The former official residence of Mexican presidents is a white mansion built in 1853 and known simply as 'Los Pinos.' When President López Obrador (AMLO) came to power in 2018, he transformed Los Pinos into a museum open to the public. There is little on display and little explanatory text, so you have to use your imagination to enjoy the architecture and garden.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Teotihuacán

    29.7 MILES

    This fabulous archaeological zone lies in a mountain-ringed offshoot of the Valle de México. Site of the huge Pirámides del Sol y de la Luna (Pyramids of…

  • Palace Bellas Artes

    Palacio de Bellas Artes

    3.6 MILES

    Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…

  • Fountain in the courtyard of a government building, National Palace, Zocalo, Mexico City, Mexico

    Palacio Nacional

    4.09 MILES

    As the seat of the federal branch of the Mexican government, the Palacio Nacional (National Palace) is home to the offices of the president of Mexico and…

  • Torre Latinoamericana

    Torre Latinoamericana

    3.58 MILES

    The Torre Latinoamericana was Latin America’s tallest building when constructed in 1956, and remains the dominant focal point of Centro Histórico. It's an…

  • COYOACAN, MEXICO - NOV 1, 2016: Blue House (La Casa Azul), historic house and art museum dedicated to the life and work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo 523430998

    Museo Frida Kahlo

    4.47 MILES

    Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…

  • The ruins of the Templo Mayor in Mexico City.

    Templo Mayor

    4.18 MILES

    Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Pirámide del Sol

    29.7 MILES

    The world’s third-largest pyramid – surpassed in size only by Egypt’s Cheops (which is also a tomb, unlike the temples here) and the pyramid of…

  • Pirámide de Tepozteco, built on the peak of the Sierra de Tepoztlan, Mexico.

    Pirámide de Tepozteco

    29.02 MILES

    Tepoztlán's main sight is this 10m-high pyramid perched atop a sheer cliff at the end of a very steep paved path that begins at the end of Avenida del…

Nearby Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec attractions

1. Papalote Museo del Niño

0.25 MILES

Your children won’t want to leave this innovative, hands-on museum. Here kids can put together a radio program, channel their inner mad scientist, join an…

2. Kurimanzutto Gallery

0.31 MILES

One of the city's most cutting-edge contemporary art galleries, temporary exhibits here showcase the works of up-and-coming talent from Mexico and abroad…

3. Museo Jardín del Agua

0.43 MILES

Diego Rivera painted a series of murals for the inauguration of Cárcamo de Dolores, Chapultepec's waterworks facility built in the 1940s. Experimenting…

4. Fuente de Xochipilli

0.52 MILES

This complex of cascade fountains opened in 1964, featuring architecture inspired by Tenochca (of Tenochtitlan) style with eagle-warrior heads and sloping…

5. 1a Sección

0.61 MILES

Most of the major attractions of Bosque de Chapultepec are in or near this eastern (and oldest) section, including the Museo Nacional de Historia,…

6. Castillo de Chapultepec

0.77 MILES

A visible reminder of Mexico’s bygone aristocracy, the ‘castle’ that stands atop Chapultepec Hill was begun in 1785 but not completed until after…

7. Museo Nacional de Historia

0.78 MILES

Historical exhibits chronicle the period from the rise of colonial Nueva España to the Mexican Revolution. On display are iconic objects such as the sword…

8. Audiorama

0.82 MILES

Audiorama is a small circular outdoor space enclosed in the greenery of Chapultepec, sometimes used for intimate classical music performances. It is…