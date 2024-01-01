Complejo Cultural Los Pinos

The former official residence of Mexican presidents is a white mansion built in 1853 and known simply as 'Los Pinos.' When President López Obrador (AMLO) came to power in 2018, he transformed Los Pinos into a museum open to the public. There is little on display and little explanatory text, so you have to use your imagination to enjoy the architecture and garden.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.7 MILES
This fabulous archaeological zone lies in a mountain-ringed offshoot of the Valle de México. Site of the huge Pirámides del Sol y de la Luna (Pyramids of…
3.6 MILES
Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…
4.09 MILES
As the seat of the federal branch of the Mexican government, the Palacio Nacional (National Palace) is home to the offices of the president of Mexico and…
3.58 MILES
The Torre Latinoamericana was Latin America’s tallest building when constructed in 1956, and remains the dominant focal point of Centro Histórico. It's an…
4.47 MILES
Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…
4.18 MILES
Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…
29.7 MILES
The world’s third-largest pyramid – surpassed in size only by Egypt’s Cheops (which is also a tomb, unlike the temples here) and the pyramid of…
29.02 MILES
Tepoztlán's main sight is this 10m-high pyramid perched atop a sheer cliff at the end of a very steep paved path that begins at the end of Avenida del…
Nearby Polanco & Bosque de Chapultepec attractions
0.25 MILES
Your children won’t want to leave this innovative, hands-on museum. Here kids can put together a radio program, channel their inner mad scientist, join an…
0.31 MILES
One of the city's most cutting-edge contemporary art galleries, temporary exhibits here showcase the works of up-and-coming talent from Mexico and abroad…
0.43 MILES
Diego Rivera painted a series of murals for the inauguration of Cárcamo de Dolores, Chapultepec's waterworks facility built in the 1940s. Experimenting…
0.52 MILES
This complex of cascade fountains opened in 1964, featuring architecture inspired by Tenochca (of Tenochtitlan) style with eagle-warrior heads and sloping…
0.61 MILES
Most of the major attractions of Bosque de Chapultepec are in or near this eastern (and oldest) section, including the Museo Nacional de Historia,…
0.77 MILES
A visible reminder of Mexico’s bygone aristocracy, the ‘castle’ that stands atop Chapultepec Hill was begun in 1785 but not completed until after…
0.78 MILES
Historical exhibits chronicle the period from the rise of colonial Nueva España to the Mexican Revolution. On display are iconic objects such as the sword…
0.82 MILES
Audiorama is a small circular outdoor space enclosed in the greenery of Chapultepec, sometimes used for intimate classical music performances. It is…