Kurimanzutto Gallery

One of the city's most cutting-edge contemporary art galleries, temporary exhibits here showcase the works of up-and-coming talent from Mexico and abroad. Acclaimed Mexican artist Gabriel Orozco, one of more than 30 people represented by the gallery, helped to conceive the concept of Kurimanzutto with co-founders Jose Kuri and Monica Manzutto. The pleasant 1949 building was converted from an industrial patisserie and features expansive exposed wooden beams and lots of natural light.