One of the city's most cutting-edge contemporary art galleries, temporary exhibits here showcase the works of up-and-coming talent from Mexico and abroad. Acclaimed Mexican artist Gabriel Orozco, one of more than 30 people represented by the gallery, helped to conceive the concept of Kurimanzutto with co-founders Jose Kuri and Monica Manzutto. The pleasant 1949 building was converted from an industrial patisserie and features expansive exposed wooden beams and lots of natural light.
Kurimanzutto Gallery
Mexico City
Share