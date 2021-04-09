Designed by Diego Rivera to house his collection of pre-Hispanic art, this museum is a templelike structure of volcanic stone. The ‘House of Anáhuac’ (the…
Ciudad Universitaria & Tlalpan
Explore Ciudad Universitaria & Tlalpan
Anahuacalli
Designed by Diego Rivera to house his collection of pre-Hispanic art, this museum is a templelike structure of volcanic stone. The ‘House of Anáhuac’ (the…
MUAC
Designed by veteran architect Teodoro González de León, the contemporary art museum's sloping, minimalist-style glass facade stands in stark contrast to…
Universum
A huge science museum offering fun-filled attractions for kids, such as a planetarium and permanent exhibits that explore biodiversity, the human brain…
Casa Frisaac
This 19th-century estate, once the property of President Adolfo López Mateos, houses an art gallery with temporary exhibits, and a small auditorium for…
Ciudad Universitaria
Two kilometers south of San Ángel, the Ciudad Universitaria is the main campus of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM). With about 3330,000…
Capilla de las Capuchinas Sacramentarias
There’s a sublime simplicity about this chapel, located inside a convent for Capuchin nuns. Designed by modernist architect Luis Barragán in 1952, the…
Zona Arqueológica Cuicuilco
The principal structure here is a huge circular platform of four levels, faced with volcanic stone blocks, which probably functioned as a ceremonial…
Museo de Historia de Tlalpán
This museum hosts compelling contemporary art and historical exhibits in naturally lit galleries off the courtyard. In 2019, archeological pieces from…