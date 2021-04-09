Ciudad Universitaria & Tlalpan

Explore Ciudad Universitaria & Tlalpan

  • Anahuacalli

    Designed by Diego Rivera to house his collection of pre-Hispanic art, this museum is a templelike structure of volcanic stone. The ‘House of Anáhuac’ (the…

  • M

    MUAC

    Designed by veteran architect Teodoro González de León, the contemporary art museum's sloping, minimalist-style glass facade stands in stark contrast to…

  • U

    Universum

    A huge science museum offering fun-filled attractions for kids, such as a planetarium and permanent exhibits that explore biodiversity, the human brain…

  • C

    Casa Frisaac

    This 19th-century estate, once the property of President Adolfo López Mateos, houses an art gallery with temporary exhibits, and a small auditorium for…

  • C

    Ciudad Universitaria

    Two kilometers south of San Ángel, the Ciudad Universitaria is the main campus of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM). With about 3330,000…

  • Z

    Zona Arqueológica Cuicuilco

    The principal structure here is a huge circular platform of four levels, faced with volcanic stone blocks, which probably functioned as a ceremonial…

  • M

    Museo de Historia de Tlalpán

    This museum hosts compelling contemporary art and historical exhibits in naturally lit galleries off the courtyard. In 2019, archeological pieces from…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ciudad Universitaria & Tlalpan.

  • See

    Anahuacalli

    Designed by Diego Rivera to house his collection of pre-Hispanic art, this museum is a templelike structure of volcanic stone. The ‘House of Anáhuac’ (the…

  • See

    MUAC

    Designed by veteran architect Teodoro González de León, the contemporary art museum's sloping, minimalist-style glass facade stands in stark contrast to…

  • See

    Universum

    A huge science museum offering fun-filled attractions for kids, such as a planetarium and permanent exhibits that explore biodiversity, the human brain…

  • See

    Casa Frisaac

    This 19th-century estate, once the property of President Adolfo López Mateos, houses an art gallery with temporary exhibits, and a small auditorium for…

  • See

    Ciudad Universitaria

    Two kilometers south of San Ángel, the Ciudad Universitaria is the main campus of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM). With about 3330,000…

  • See

    Zona Arqueológica Cuicuilco

    The principal structure here is a huge circular platform of four levels, faced with volcanic stone blocks, which probably functioned as a ceremonial…

  • See

    Museo de Historia de Tlalpán

    This museum hosts compelling contemporary art and historical exhibits in naturally lit galleries off the courtyard. In 2019, archeological pieces from…