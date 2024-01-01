Iglesia de Santo Domingo

Centro Histórico

LoginSave

This Baroque church is all that remains of the first Dominican monastery to be established in Mexico. It makes a quieter alternative to the Catedral Metropolitana.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Teotihuacán

    25.75 MILES

    This fabulous archaeological zone lies in a mountain-ringed offshoot of the Valle de México. Site of the huge Pirámides del Sol y de la Luna (Pyramids of…

  • Palace Bellas Artes

    Palacio de Bellas Artes

    0.53 MILES

    Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…

  • Fountain in the courtyard of a government building, National Palace, Zocalo, Mexico City, Mexico

    Palacio Nacional

    0.41 MILES

    As the seat of the federal branch of the Mexican government, the Palacio Nacional (National Palace) is home to the offices of the president of Mexico and…

  • Torre Latinoamericana

    Torre Latinoamericana

    0.56 MILES

    The Torre Latinoamericana was Latin America’s tallest building when constructed in 1956, and remains the dominant focal point of Centro Histórico. It's an…

  • COYOACAN, MEXICO - NOV 1, 2016: Blue House (La Casa Azul), historic house and art museum dedicated to the life and work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo 523430998

    Museo Frida Kahlo

    6.03 MILES

    Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…

  • The ruins of the Templo Mayor in Mexico City.

    Templo Mayor

    0.28 MILES

    Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Pirámide del Sol

    25.76 MILES

    The world’s third-largest pyramid – surpassed in size only by Egypt’s Cheops (which is also a tomb, unlike the temples here) and the pyramid of…

View more attractions

Nearby Centro Histórico attractions

1. Palacio de la Inquisición

0.04 MILES

This was the headquarters of the Holy Inquisition in Nueva España until 1812. Today it houses the Museum of Mexican Medicine. The facade is covered in a…

2. Plaza Santo Domingo

0.08 MILES

Smaller and less hectic than nearby Zócalo, this plaza has long served as a base for scribes and printers. Descendants of those who did the paperwork for…

3. Parroquia de Santa Catarina

0.18 MILES

The main church in the Lagunilla neighborhood, dating from the 16th century. Celebrations to its patron saint occur here every November 25.

4. Centro Cultural de España

0.22 MILES

The Centro Cultural de España always has a variety of cutting-edge art exhibitions going on, such as 'Vibraciones' where visitors 'listened' to music…

5. Museo Archivo de la Fotografía

0.26 MILES

Occupying a 16th-century colonial-era building, the city's photo museum hosts changing exhibits focusing on all things Mexico City. Additionally, the…

6. Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso

0.26 MILES

Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and David Siqueiros painted murals here in the 1920s. Most of the work on the main patio is by Orozco; look for the…

7. Catedral Metropolitana

0.27 MILES

One of Mexico City’s most iconic structures, this cathedral is a monumental edifice: 109m long, 59m wide and 65m high. Started in 1573, it remained a work…

8. Templo Mayor

0.28 MILES

Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…