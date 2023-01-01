Santa Muerte Altar

Often garbed in a sequined white gown, wig and clutching a scythe in her bony hand, the Saint Death figure is the object of a fast-growing cult in Mexico, particularly in Tepito, where many have lost faith in Catholicism. Visiting creyentes 'believers' often include criminals, the poor, transgender-identifying people and those on the fringes of society. Enter the notoriously dangerous Tepito 'hood at your own risk; there was a shooting here in 2016. The busy rosary service is a safer time to visit.

It’s three blocks north of metro Tepito.