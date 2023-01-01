Museo del Juguete Antiguo México

Mexican-born Japanese collector Roberto Shimizu has amassed more than a million toys in his lifetime, and this jumbled four-floor museum showcases about 60,000 pieces, ranging from life-size robots to dusty, tiny action figures. Shimizu himself designed many of the unique display cases from recycled objects. Sadly there is no explanatory text, which makes many objects difficult to identify.

Several blocks west of the museum, at Dr Garciadiego 157, the same owners run a cultural center that houses dozens of works by local graffiti muralists and Belgian street artist ROA. The museum staff will gladly show you around the cultural center if it's closed.