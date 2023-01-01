Museo del Juguete Antiguo México

View of sugar skulls, a common gift for children and decoration for the "Day of the Dead", at the "Museo del Juguete Antiguo México" in Mexico City on October 20, 2020. - The collection of skulls is from 1968 and were made as gifts for the different sports delegations that participated in the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Alfredo Estrella/Getty

Mexican-born Japanese collector Roberto Shimizu has amassed more than a million toys in his lifetime, and this jumbled four-floor museum showcases about 60,000 pieces, ranging from life-size robots to dusty, tiny action figures. Shimizu himself designed many of the unique display cases from recycled objects. Sadly there is no explanatory text, which makes many objects difficult to identify.

Several blocks west of the museum, at Dr Garciadiego 157, the same owners run a cultural center that houses dozens of works by local graffiti muralists and Belgian street artist ROA. The museum staff will gladly show you around the cultural center if it's closed.

