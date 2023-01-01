Mexico City's mega-library holds over 500,000 volumes and an extensive maps collection. Design and architecture fans should visit just to witness the shelves and levels that appear to float. The central halls are given over to art exhibits. The library is housed within the formidable compound known as La Ciudadela. The Ludoteca and Bebeteca are kid- and baby-friendly spaces made for play and to encourage reading.

Be careful not to confuse this library (previously known as Biblioteca de México José Vasconcelos) with the Biblioteca José Vasconcelos 2.5km north.