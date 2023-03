This long, narrow park is an attractive counter to the centro histórico’s zocálo. The park is festive and crowded in the afternoons, when kids in school uniforms, lunching office workers and rockers practicing guitar gather to eat, play and relax beneath trees from around the world – labeled with their species and origins. Capping off the Reforma end is the small but Talavera-heavy 17th-century church, Sanitatario de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe.