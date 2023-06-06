Puebla

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The Main Square (Zocalo) of Puebla, Mexico

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Once a bastion of conservatism, Catholicism and tradition, Puebla has come out of its colonial-era shell. The city retains a fantastically well-preserved center, a stunning cathedral and a wealth of beautiful churches, while younger poblanos (people from Puebla) are embracing the city’s increasingly thriving art and nightlife scenes.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Puebla Cathedral.

    Catedral de Puebla

    Puebla

    Puebla’s impressive cathedral, which appeared on Mexico’s M$500 bill until 2019, occupies the entire block south of the zócalo. Its architecture is a…

  • Museo Internacional del Barroco

    Museo Internacional del Barroco

    Puebla

    This monumental white, architecturally spectacular museum is dedicated to the showy baroque movement – art, fashion, music and literature. The museum,…

  • Museo Amparo

    Museo Amparo

    Puebla

    This superb private museum, housed in two linked 16th- and 17th-century colonial buildings, is loaded with pre-Hispanic artifacts, yet the interior design…

  • Templo de San Francisco

    Templo de San Francisco

    Puebla

    The north doorway of this church is a good example of 16th-century plateresque; the tower and fine brick-and-tile facade were added in the 18th century…

  • Museo de la Revolución

    Museo de la Revolución

    Puebla

    This pockmarked 19th-century house was the scene of the first battle of the 1910 Revolution. The renovated house retains its bullet holes and some…

  • Iglesia de la Compañía

    Iglesia de la Compañía

    Puebla

    This Jesuit church with a 1767 Churrigueresque facade is also called Espíritu Santo. Beneath the altar is a tomb said to be that of a 17th-century South…

  • Museo Casa del Alfeñique

    Museo Casa del Alfeñique

    Puebla

    This renovated colonial house is an outstanding example of the over-the-top 18th-century decorative style alfeñique, characterized by elaborate stucco…

  • Paseo Bravo

    Paseo Bravo

    Puebla

    This long, narrow park is an attractive counter to the centro histórico’s zocálo. The park is festive and crowded in the afternoons, when kids in school…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Puebla

Art

Everything you need to know before shopping for Mexican folk art

Oct 12, 2019 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Puebla with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Puebla