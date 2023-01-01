Museo Internacional del Barroco

This monumental white, architecturally spectacular museum is dedicated to the showy baroque movement – art, fashion, music and literature. The museum, designed by Japanese architect Toyo Itō, emerges from behind a lake, 7km southwest of Puebla's zócalo, evoking the drama of the 17th and 18th century. Reserve a whole afternoon to appreciate the art and the building. Expect rare violins, action-packed paintings by Rubens, performances by actors in period costumes, stained glass, gold crowns and ornate everything to convey the exuberance of baroque.

Inside, eight permanent and three temporary exhibition halls are joined by wavy staircases and curved walls in a nod to the baroque's obsession with water as a motif. This culminates in a central spiraling fountain and water views. In the upstairs education area, you can glimpse baroque art being restored. English explanations, modern audiovisual exhibitions, the breadth and variety covered and the architecture itself make this museum a star attraction and welcome addition to Puebla.

To get here from CAPU, take bus Perimetral 2, 14 La Loma, or 14 'A'. From the historic center, take bus 29 Verde Atlixcáyotl-CIS-Finanzas, 29 Verde Zavaleta, or 45 Prepa 2 de Octubre–Parque Ecológico; or a taxi (25 minutes) for about M$120. ADO and Ebus run direct buses to the nearby (2km) Paseo Destino terminal from Mexico City.