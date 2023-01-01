Inside the Palacio de Gobierno there are color-rich murals of Tlaxcala's history by Desiderio Hernández Xochitiotzin. His style is vividly realistic and detailed and reminiscent of modern graphic novels. The 500 sq meters of painting in this governmental palace was the last of the large-scale murals of the muralist movement in the country and a delight to fans of an illustration style. English- and Spanish-speaking guides are available for tours of about an hour for M$200.