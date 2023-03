The 16th-century building on the plaza's northwest side is the Palacio de Justicia, the former Capilla Real de Indios, built for the use of indigenous nobles. The handsome mortar bas-reliefs around its doorway include the seal of Castilla y León and a two-headed eagle, symbol of the Habsburg monarchs who ruled Spain in the 16th and 17th centuries. The palacio is not open to the public.