Museo Amparo

This superb private museum, housed in two linked 16th- and 17th-century colonial buildings, is loaded with pre-Hispanic artifacts, yet the interior design is contemporary and stylish. Displayed with explanatory information sheets in English and Spanish, the collection is staggering. Notice the thematic continuity in Mexican design – the same motifs appear again and again on dozens of pieces. An example: the pre-Hispanic cult skeleton heads are eerily similar to the candy skulls sold during Día de Muertos.

The wonderful cafe terrace hosts free live music from 8pm to 9pm every Friday. There are often free art workshops for children on Saturday and Sunday. Free guided tours in Spanish are held daily at 4.30pm, as well as 6.30pm Saturdays and noon Sundays.