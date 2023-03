Occupying the entire block facing the south side of the cathedral, the former bishop’s palace is a classic 17th-century brick-and-tile edifice that now houses government offices, the Casa de la Cultura and the State Tourist Office. Inside are art galleries, a bookstore and cinema, with a congenial cafe out back in the courtyard. Upstairs is the 1646 Biblioteca Palafoxiana, the first public library in the Americas.