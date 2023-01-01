Santuario de la Virgen de Ocotlán

One of Mexico’s most spectacular churches is an important pilgrimage site for those who believe the Virgin appeared here in 1541 – her image stands on the main altar in memory of the apparition. The classic Churrigueresque facade features white-stucco ‘wedding cake’ decorations contrasting with plain red tiles. During the 18th century, indigenous artist Francisco Miguel spent 25 years decorating the altarpieces and the chapel beside the main altar.

The effigy is the central figure in Tlaxcala's most famous festival, the Bajada de la Virgen de Ocotlán. Visible from most of the town, the hilltop church is 1km northeast of the zócalo. Walk north from the zócalo on Avenida Juárez/Avenida Independencia for three blocks then turn right onto Zitlalpopocatl. Alternatively, ‘Ocotlán’ colectivos travel along this same route. Sunday is the most popular day to visit apart from the festival of Bajada de la Virgen de Ocotlán.