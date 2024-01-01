Museo Regional de Tlaxcala

East of Mexico City

The Museo Regional de Tlaxcala has a large collection of religious paintings and a few pre-Hispanic sculptures and artifacts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The archaeological zone of Cholula.

    Zona Arqueológica

    18.14 MILES

    Located two blocks to the southeast of Cholula’s central plaza, the Pirámide Tepanapa looks more like a hill than a pyramid and has a domed church on top…

  • Pirámide Tepanapa

    Pirámide Tepanapa

    18.09 MILES

    The incredible Pirámide Tepanapa looks more like a hill than a pyramid, but it's still the town's big draw, and with miles of tunnels veining the inside…

  • Puebla Cathedral.

    Catedral de Puebla

    18.8 MILES

    Puebla’s impressive cathedral, which appeared on Mexico’s M$500 bill until 2019, occupies the entire block south of the zócalo. Its architecture is a…

  • Government Palace, Tlaxcala.

    Palacio de Gobierno

    0.25 MILES

    Inside the Palacio de Gobierno there are color-rich murals of Tlaxcala's history by Desiderio Hernández Xochitiotzin. His style is vividly realistic and…

  • Museo Internacional del Barroco

    Museo Internacional del Barroco

    20.28 MILES

    This monumental white, architecturally spectacular museum is dedicated to the showy baroque movement – art, fashion, music and literature. The museum,…

  • Museo Amparo

    Museo Amparo

    18.96 MILES

    This superb private museum, housed in two linked 16th- and 17th-century colonial buildings, is loaded with pre-Hispanic artifacts, yet the interior design…

  • Museo de Arte de Tlaxcala

    Museo de Arte de Tlaxcala

    0.26 MILES

    This fantastic small contemporary-art museum houses an excellent cache of early Frida Kahlo paintings that were returned to the museum after several years…

  • Santuario de la Virgen de Ocotlán

    Santuario de la Virgen de Ocotlán

    0.68 MILES

    One of Mexico’s most spectacular churches is an important pilgrimage site for those who believe the Virgin appeared here in 1541 – her image stands on the…

Nearby East of Mexico City attractions

2. Capilla Abierta

0.04 MILES

Just below the Ex-Convento Franciscano de la Asunción, beside the 19th-century Plaza de Toros (bullring), is this capilla abierta (open chapel) with three…

3. Museo de la Memoria Tlaxcala

0.14 MILES

This modern history museum looks at folklore through a multimedia lens and has well-presented exhibits on indigenous government, agriculture and…

4. Museo de Arte de Tlaxcala

0.15 MILES

A branch of the museum that holds interesting temporary exhibits and a good permanent collection of contemporary Mexican art.

5. Zócalo

0.22 MILES

It’s easy to pass an afternoon reading or just people-watching in Tlaxcala’s shady, spacious zócalo. The 16th-century Palacio Municipal, a former grain…

8. Palacio de Justicia

0.28 MILES

The 16th-century building on the plaza's northwest side is the Palacio de Justicia, the former Capilla Real de Indios, built for the use of indigenous…