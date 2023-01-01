It’s easy to pass an afternoon reading or just people-watching in Tlaxcala’s shady, spacious zócalo. The 16th-century Palacio Municipal, a former grain storehouse, and the Palacio de Gobierno occupy most of its north side. Inside the latter there are vivid murals of Tlaxcala’s history by Desiderio Hernández Xochitiotzin. Off the northwest corner of the zócalo is the orange-stucco and blue-tile Parroquia de San José. As elsewhere in the centro histórico, bilingual signs explain the significance of the church and its many fountains.

The 16th-century building on the plaza’s northwest side is the Palacio de Justicia.