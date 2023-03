Off the northwest corner of the zócalo is the orange-stucco and blue-tile Parroquia de San José, ringed with fountains. As elsewhere in the centro histórico, bilingual signs explain the significance of the church – most famously to house El Santo Niño Milagroso de Tlaxcala, a baby-Jesus doll crafted in 1914 that miraculously moved, as if alive, visited by believers seeking miracles.