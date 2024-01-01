Museo Vivo de Artes y Tradiciones Populares

This small, neglected arts museum has dusty displays on Tlaxcalan village life, agave, weaving and pulque-making, sometimes with demonstrations. Artisans serve as guides to the more than 3000 artifacts on display. The cafe and handicrafts next door at the affiliated Casa de Artesanías are also worth a look.
