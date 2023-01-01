Templo de San Francisco

The north doorway of this church is a good example of 16th-century plateresque; the tower and fine brick-and-tile facade were added in the 18th century. In the north chapel is the mummified body of San Sebastián de Aparicio, a Spaniard who migrated to Mexico in 1533 and planned many of the country’s roads before becoming a monk. Since he’s now the patron saint of drivers, merchants and farm workers, his canonized corpse attracts a stream of worshippers.

The tower's dome was damaged by the earthquake of 19 September 2017. At the time of writing entry to the Templo was restricted and will remain so for some time, though it is still possible to enjoy the facade. Check ahead with the tourist office to ensure that is has completely reopened.