This fine Dominican church features a stunning Capilla del Rosario (Rosary Chapel), south of the main altar, which is the main reason to come here. Built between 1650 and 1690, it’s heavy on gilded plaster and carved stone, with angels and cherubs seemingly materializing from behind every gold leaf. See if you can spot the heavenly orchestra.

Outside the entrance, in the Zona de Monumentos, you'll often find sculpture exhibitions.