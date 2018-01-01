Welcome to Bahía de Navidad

The tight arc of the Bahía de Navidad is practically ringed by deep, honey-colored sand with two resort towns waving amiably at each other from either end. Situated 5km apart by road, but only a kilometer and a bit along the beach, Barra de Navidad and San Patricio-Melaque are siblings with distinct personalities. Barra is beloved for its attractive cobbled streets and aura of good living, while Melaque, which is larger and less quaint, draws budget-minded travelers seeking that beachfront buzz.