Robert Edward Hart (1891–1954) was a renowned Mauritian poet, apparently appreciated by both the French and the English. His house, La Nef, is an attractive coral-stone cottage that was opened to the public as the Robert Edward Hart Museum in 1967. On display are some originals and copies of Hart's letters, plays, speeches and poetry, as well as his fiddle, spectacles and trusty Britannic toilet.

Hart's award from the National Institute of Sciences for services to 'telepathy, hypnotism and personal magnetism' could do with some explanation. Sadly, the captions are only in French. This is definitely rainy-day tourism.