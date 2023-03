Rochester Falls are by no means the country's most spectacular falls, but they're worth a detour if you're in the area. Follow the makeshift signs from the main road through Souillac – the route is rather circuitous but is reliable nonetheless, although it's a rough ride along the stone-strewn track. Prepare yourself for hawkers who'll want a tip for telling you where to park. The gushing cascade emerges from the cane fields after a five-minute walk from your car.