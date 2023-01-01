Bois Chéri Tea Plantation

This 250-hectare tea factory and museum is located about 12km north of Rivière des Anguilles amid a vast expanse of cane. Hour-long tours of the tea-processing facility end with a stop at a small exhibition space detailing the island's tea history by means of machines and photos. The best part of the visit is undoubtedly the sampling session at the end. It's advisable to visit in the morning, as most of the action takes place before noon.

After your tour, stick around for lunch – the in-house restaurant takes a formidable stab at gourmet cuisine and uses locally sourced ingredients (mains Rs 405 to Rs 1495). The commanding views over the riverine plains are also quite captivating.