This small seaside temple overlooking fishing boats and the second Penang bridge has a shrine dedicated to the legendary Admiral Zheng He. Also known as Sam Poh, his portrait is painted on a giant boulder outside. The temple sanctifies a huge ‘footprint’ in the rock that’s reputed to belong to the famous 15th-century Chinese navigator.

Local Hindus, on the other hand, believe the footprint to be that of Hanuman; Malays believe it was left by a giant.